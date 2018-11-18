Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
DUI crash
Woman pleads guilty in fatal head-on DUI crash
Suspected drunk driver crashes near beach
Officer hurt after suspected DUI driver rear-ends cruiser
Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash
Woman pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed pedestrian
More DUI crash Headlines
Woman seriously hurt in DUI rollover crash
Mother gets 14-year sentence for DUI crash that hurt her 3 children
Woman gets 13-year sentence for DUI crash that killed Lyft passenger
Woman paralyzes man in suspected DUI hit-and-run
DUI driver crashes into sign
Drunk driver hits deputy patrol car
‘It’s pretty much a miracle’: No one dies when pickup crashes into big rig in wrong-way freeway crash
Witnesses stop DUI suspect from fleeing East County crash
EMT, father of 2 ID’d as motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash
Suspected DUI driver crashes into home