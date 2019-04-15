Skip to content
Drugs
Mexican court says cocaine use is legal — for 2 people
Nearly $160K in narcotics found inside fake car battery
Man driving with meth stashed in gas tank had child in car: CBP
Counterfeit pills suspected of causing several deaths in recent days
Troopers find children locked in back of U-Haul with drugs
More Drugs Headlines
Man who packaged meth to look like burritos sentenced
Child was sitting in car seat with narcotics hidden inside: Border Patrol
Nevada bans most pre-employment marijuana testing
Study: Doctors and dentists continue to prescribe opioids to teens and young adults at high rates
CBD effective in treating heroin addiction, study finds
Border agents find 58 pounds of meth hidden in gas tank
Men make two failed attempts to steal drugs in California; entered wrong home twice
25 pounds of meth found in trunk after pursuit
Illegal South Bay pot shop had free ‘medicated popcorn’
$400K in cocaine, heroin found hidden inside SUV