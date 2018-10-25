Skip to content
drug bust
311 pounds of meth found hidden in stone cargo
Man caught smuggling cocaine worth $500K while driving wife, infant
222 lbs. of liquid meth found in gas tank
43 pounds of meth found in SUV carrying children
48 pounds of meth found in car trunk
More drug bust Headlines
Man found with 38 pounds of meth at I-8 checkpoint
Children used as decoys during meth smuggling operations
Powder seized in drug bust turns out to be cake mix
Law enforcement seize enough fentanyl to kill 14 million people
Nearly $160K in narcotics found inside fake car battery
Border Patrol agents find nearly $240K in meth stowed in car
Man driving with meth stashed in gas tank had child in car: CBP
Child was sitting in car seat with narcotics hidden inside: Border Patrol
Border Patrol seizes nearly $100,000 worth of cocaine
Tijuana man finds drugs taped to truck after commuting across border