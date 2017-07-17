Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
donations
Local CEO loads up $20,001 worth of toys for holiday donation
Donations pour in after local homeless shelter floods
Blood bank needs donors ahead of summer shortage
Photo of broken chair drives people to donate $44K in supplies to Oklahoma teacher
Six kidney transplant patients meet their donors for first time
More donations Headlines
Firefighters collect donations to support burn-injured children
‘Superhero’ 4-year-old donates bone marrow to baby twin brothers
Last-minute setback stops kidney transplant for San Diego police officer
NFL rookie who donated bone marrow meets man whose life he saved
County animal shelters net 33,000 pounds of donated food
Ways to help Mexico earthquake victims
Walmart ups hurricane relief commitment to $30M
Wings of Rescue flies 2nd plane of pets to San Diego because of Harvey
San Diego schools rally around Houston by offering way to donate
Chula Vista police to help provide new shoes for students