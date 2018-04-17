Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Domestic Violence
Father stabs son at family gathering on Thanksgiving
911 caller pretending to order pizza secretly reports domestic violence
9-year-old boy fighting for his life after family shooting
‘My heart just dropped’: Neighbors mourn family slain in domestic murder-suicide
Domestic violence suspect arrested after 16-hour standoff
More Domestic Violence Headlines
Tennessee prosecutor: Gay people not entitled to domestic violence protections
Woman allegedly attacked boyfriend with box cutter because he didn’t get her a birthday present
Woman shot in leg following possible domestic dispute, police say
Kareem Hunt speaks in first interview since video emerged of him kicking woman
Love triangle feud may have caused woman to ram into Subway
Woman stabs boyfriend, leaves with child after alleged domestic assault
Fight at East County home sets rattlesnake loose
Domestic fight prompts police to evacuate apartment complex
DA buying 35 cameras to help document domestic violence injuries
Man accused of beating girlfriend, leading deputies on chase faces judge