Ohio woman faces charges after reportedly trying to euthanize dogs with insulin injections
Crew of service dogs watches live musical as part of their training
NorCal boy’s therapy dog found after thief steals family’s car
Man rescues dog left nearly hanging from interstate overpass by electrical cord
Strangers save puppies’ mother after she is trapped under steel beams
2 face charges after dog set on fire in parking lot
Woman warns pet owners after dog’s seizures linked to flea and tick medication
Investigators looking for man accused of burying puppy in sand, leaving it to die
Over half of stray pets taken in after 4th fireworks still not reclaimed
Deputies: Man ‘entirely consumed’ by his own dogs
Man found dead with more than 100 dog bites after he took shortcut home
Bloodhound finds missing 12-year-old girl
Meet Dixie, the dog praying for – and giving back to – America’s veterans
2 dogs rescued from Oceanside house fire
‘He’s not dead, he’s just sleeping’: Napping dog causes some concern for locals