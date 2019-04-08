Skip to content
Deaf dog found days after going missing on hike
Thief steals dog’s surfboards just before competition
72-year-old man, 2 dogs saved by cyclist after collapsing in Oregon’s high desert
Veteran, dog walk 2,000 miles to support Wounded Warrior Project
Heartbreaking photo shows dog patiently waiting for dead owner to come home
Father dies after saving 5-year-old daughter from dog attack
Meet Bud, the Navy’s only golden retriever working dog
Man walking his dog makes gruesome discovery along trail
College fraternity suspended after video shows puppy being forced to drink from keg
Family walking Lucky the dog on Mother’s Day finds $25K gold nugget
Baby bitten by grandparents’ Rottweiler in South Bay
Caught on camera: Thief snatches family’s dog on Easter Sunday
Dog trapped under boulders adopted by rescuer’s parents
Firefighters free dog trapped between boulders for days
Two women arrested for allegedly pushing man over, taking his dog