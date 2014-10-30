Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
DJ Jflex
New Music:Guess who’s back? NoDoubt lead singer Gwen Stenfani with a new jam. Hot Or Nah?
New Music: O.T. Genasis is “In Love” the CoCo Hot Or Nah?
Beyonce’s ‘7/11’ music video hits the web
Love & Hip Hop Star (Los Angeles) Omarion drops a new single’ Post To Be! Hot or Nah?
Love country music? You’re gonna love Graham Nancarrow
More DJ Jflex Headlines
Enrique Iglesias makes English version of Bailando…Hot Or Nah?
Bust a move..or don’t? Which T.I. song did a news anchor bust a move to?
West Coast Rapper Dj Quik links up with Suga-Free, Dom Kennedy for new music video
Fergie reveals her love for L.A. in new song
New Music: Rozay ft. K.Michelle ‘If They Knew’
New Music: August Alsina Grindin’