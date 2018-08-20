Skip to content
deputy
Police investigating pellet rifle that may have been used to shoot a SoCal deputy
Calif. sheriff releases graphic bodycam video of deadly shooting involving deputy
Ohio deputy ‘set on fire’ while serving warrant on suspect
Men get prison time for shooting at deputies during chase
Man denies assaulting deputy who shot him
Officials ID man killed by deputies at East County Del Taco
Man dies after deputies shoot him at Del Taco
Man shot for allegedly attacking deputy with bat expected to survive
Man shot multiple times after attack on deputy’s car with bat
Man smashes red light camera with bat, attacks deputy
Judge shames local deputy who groped teen, accessed her records
‘Bogus’: Deputy insists he’s innocent ahead of sexual assault trial
Deputy admits to groping teen girl in fast-food line
Man dies after biting deputy in North County convenience store struggle
Deputy back in court facing new round of sex assault allegations