Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
deportation
Trump administration moves to speed up deportations
Trump delays ICE raids until Congress can ‘work out a solution’
‘He will be murdered’: African family begs ICE not to deport father
SoCal man faces deportation after testifying against daughter’s molester, family says
Students protest Vista’s decision to join Trump sanctuary state lawsuit
More deportation Headlines
Judge leans toward allowing separated migrant children to pursue own asylum claims
Father fights deportation to stay with son battling genetic disease
Deportation order sends wife of former Marine to Mexico
Student stops deportation of Afghan man with protest streamed on Facebook
Undocumented man faces deportation after delivering pizza to Army base
Pilot accused of kidnapping, deporting Chinese flight student arrested in NorCal
Supreme Court nixes part of law requiring deportation of some immigrants convicted of crimes