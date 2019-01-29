Skip to content
Department of Homeland Security
Bakery shuts down after ICE raid finds unauthorized employees
Video
Department of Homeland Security asks Pentagon to fund 270 miles of border wall
Swastika found drawn on Homeland Security building
New photos show ‘dangerous overcrowding’ with migrants packed into cells
Trump threatens to deport ‘millions’ of undocumented immigrants next week
More Department of Homeland Security Headlines
9 people, $329K in drugs stopped from entering US off San Diego coast: CBP
Approximately 200 DHS volunteers have deployed to the border, amid other personnel shifts
DHS: Around 6,000 asylum seekers have been returned to Mexico to await immigration hearings
Administration considers next steps in DNA testing on the border
DHS: More than 1,600 migrants have been returned to Mexico
Trump claims he might ‘call up more military’ to the US-Mexico border
Redeployment of border agents already hurting truckers at Otay Mesa Port of Entry
Here’s where the Trump administration plans to build the border wall
Over 3,000 more US troops headed to southern border
DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen tours San Ysidro Port of Entry