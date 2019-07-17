Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Del Mar
Residents launch petition after Del Mar school removes baseball fields from redesign plan
Man injured in Del Mar hit-and-run
Del Mar cancels day of racing due to weather
2 horses die, another is injured on third day of Del Mar’s fall meet
Police ID La Jolla man who died after crashing into 2 vehicles
More Del Mar Headlines
Loose horse seen running along PCH
Controversial gun show returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds
Fire damages popular Thai restaurant
Del Mar City Council approves permit for continued bluff improvement
Shark spotted off Del Mar coast for 3rd day in a row
Shark sighting reported near Del Mar beach
NFL great Drew Brees has big goals for local youth soccer
2 horses killed in freak training accident at Del Mar
PHOTOS: Fabulous hats turn heads at Del Mar Opening Day
Horse safety top of mind at 80th Del Mar Opening Day