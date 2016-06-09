Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Del Cerro
Bullet holes found at local synagogue
Nick Novak opens up about AAF experience
Toddler drowns after falling into pool; father arrested
Painters guilty of dumping lead paint into storm drain system
Suicide suspected after body found inside burned home
More Del Cerro Headlines
Flames engulf Del Cerro home
Residents sound off over skyrocketing water bills
Man admits killing woman, raping another during break-in
Armed men loot town home, drive off in stolen car
Closing arguments delivered in trial of driver accused of trying to pepper-spray detective
Mylar balloon sparks brush fire in Del Cerro
Homeowner says thieves stole thousands in jewelry and cash
Body cam video released in Del Cerro home invasion
Young man accused of killing woman, raping another faces death penalty
Missing woman with dementia found safe in canyon