Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Deadly Stabbing
Police search for attacker after man stabbed in neck dies
Carlsbad woman stabbed 50+ times in ‘brutal’ attack, prosecutor says
2 arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Carlsbad home
$50K reward offered in brutal attack that killed man sitting on bench
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Old Town
More Deadly Stabbing Headlines
Gang that stabbed 15-year-old to death also attacked 2nd teen, police say
SoCal father holding his daughter is killed in unprovoked attack
Man denies stabbing his neighbor 33 times
Stabbing victim identified as 24-year-old Navy man
Man stabbed to death near river
Marine killed in Gaslamp Quarter was trying to break up fight, family says
2 arrested after Camp Pendleton Marine dies in Gaslamp stabbing
Ramona man pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing at gas station
Arrest made in attempted carjacking near Lindbergh Field
Gas station fill-up turns deadly in Ramona