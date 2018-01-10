Skip to content
Deadly SoCal Mudslides
‘Must go now’: Evacuations ordered in some Holy Fire burn areas
Local Coast Guard crew honored for mudslide rescues
Highway 101 reopens in Santa Barbara County after deadly mudslides
Body of Montecito woman found, brings mudslide death toll to 21
Local rescue team used dogs to search for buried victims in Montecito
More Deadly SoCal Mudslides Headlines
Mudslide death toll rises to 19 after body of 25-year-old found in Montecito
Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Bridges among those impacted by mudslides
Montecito mudslides: Searchers find man’s body, up death toll to 18
Thomas Fire: California’s largest fire fully contained
California mudslides: Search ‘for a miracle’ enters 4th day
All 17 victims of Montecito mudslides identified
Father, brother of girl, 14, rescued from mudslide still missing, friend says
Frantic search for survivors of mudslides continues
San Diego search and rescue team deploys to Santa Barbara
17 dead after mudslides wipe out homes near Santa Barbara