Deadly Crashes
Man dies after crash with suspected DUI driver in Encinitas
Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in La Jolla
2 killed, 1 injured in crash after illegal border crossing, authorities say
Man helping crash victim dies jumping off bridge to avoid 2nd crash
Suspected DUI driver arrested after deadly crash on I-805
More Deadly Crashes Headlines
Son’s body found in mangled car after father receives GPS crash alert
9-year-old killed moments after posing for first-day-of-school photo
Elderly woman found dead inside crashed car near casino
Grandma to care for 7 kids orphaned after parents killed in SoCal crash
Spring Valley mom dies, 2 children survive rollover crash
Woman pleads to find driver of I-5 crash year after motorcyclist killed
Another Granite Hills football player involved in life-threatening roadway crash
Driver killed in crash that splits car in two
Video shows car get smashed by racing trucks
Woman killed after suspected DUI driver crashes on SR-78