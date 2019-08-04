Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dayton shooting
Lady Gaga to fund classroom projects in 3 cities hit by mass shootings
Trump visits Dayton, El Paso in wake of mass shootings
Panic in Times Square as backfiring motorcycle mistaken for shooter
Ohio lawmaker blames ‘drag queen advocates,’ video games and Obama for shootings
‘I was scared:’ Ex-girlfriend cites red flags in breakup with Dayton shooter
More Dayton shooting Headlines
2 countries issued travel warnings about US after weekend of mass shootings
Obama urges Americans to reject language from leaders that ‘normalizes racist sentiments’
San Diego Blood Bank taking donations in honor of mass shooting victims
Dayton gunman had ‘kill list’ for boys, ‘rape list’ for girls, former classmates say
What we know about the shooting in Dayton, Ohio
Dayton shooter had mask, bulletproof vest and hearing protection
Suspected gunman’s sister among those killed in Dayton shooting
9 dead, 27 wounded in Ohio mass shooting