Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Darrell Issa
Candidate rushes the stage at 50th District debate
Video
Newt Gingrich, Mike Huckabee endorse Darrell Issa for Congress
Darrell Issa confirmation hearing postponed over FBI file questions
Former Rep. Darrell Issa endorses Brian Maryott for Congress
Trump appoints Rep. Darrell Issa to head trade agency
More Darrell Issa Headlines
Diane Harkey to face Democrat in 49th Congressional District runoff
2 long-held Republican congressional seats face rash of challengers
California’s ‘top two’ primary election tussle
Candidate steps down to make way for fellow Democrats in race for 49th
Congressman Darrell Issa announces who he wants to take his seat
10 House seats that could flip due to Republican retirements
Rep. Darrell Issa announces he won’t seek re-election
UCSD students protest Senate’s tax plan
Rep. Issa calls for congressional hearing on white supremacists
Hundreds rally outside Rep. Issa’s office in support of Obamacare