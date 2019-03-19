Skip to content
Crime
Robbers steal $2.5M in coins from Mexico’s mint in daylight heist
2 arrested in home-invasion robbery that injured 87-year-old man
Imperial Beach residents fed up with theft, vandalism
Suspect in fatal shooting of LA sheriff’s deputy may be linked to local robberies: police
Masked thieves rob cellphone store at gunpoint
More Crime Headlines
Man claiming to be armed carjacks driver
Thief escapes after robbing College Area bank
A look inside Escondido’s crime scene investigation lab
Victim recounts armed robbery at Mission Valley apartment complex
Barbershop owner’s family seeks answers after shooting
International biker gang member pleads guilty to local Jeep thefts
Teen sentenced for East County stabbing death
Man stabbed in neck at adult bookstore
Woman carjacked at knifepoint in Fashion Valley parking lot
Men escape in getaway car after robbing, pistol-whipping victim