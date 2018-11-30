Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Crime Stoppers
Photos released of Pacific Beach deadly stabbing suspect
Man wanted for touching woman in Dollar Tree store
Man wanted for murder may be in San Diego
Man punched in face twice outside Gaslamp hotel
Police search for person throwing things at cars near SeaWorld
More Crime Stoppers Headlines
Reward offered for information in Grossmont College student’s murder
Wig-wearing woman accused of credit card fraud
Man suspected of stealing purse, using credit cards to charge $7,000
Man posed as handyman to scam elderly woman, police say
Photos released of jewelry store robbery suspects
Murder of South Bay teen remains unsolved 12 years later
2 men suspected of robbing jewelry stores at gunpoint
Police offer reward for info on gunman in deadly double-shooting
$1,000 reward offered in search for armed robbery suspect
Man suspected of robbing East County motel