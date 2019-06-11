Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Court
DUI suspect accused of running red light, killing driver faces judge
2 sentenced for killing Camp Pendleton Marine
Facial tattoo helps detectives catch bank robbery suspect
Former Navy SEAL sentenced for molesting young daughter
Trial begins for mom accused of DUI in crash that killed nurse
More Court Headlines
Chula Vista man sentenced for dealing fentanyl that led to overdoses
Former school district employee sentenced for embezzling $50K
Mental health hearing ordered for man accused of running down cop
Family member punches father convicted of killing his 3-month-old son
2 convicted of murder after man fatally shot during botched holdup
Man who flashed women near UCSD must register as sex offender
Man sentenced for deadly stabbing outside 7-Eleven
Man admits providing thousands of fentanyl pills to drug dealers
Man accused of sexually assaulting females he met online faces judge
Suspects in deadly stabbing face judge