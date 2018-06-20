Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Costco
Family sues LAPD officer who fatally shot disabled son in Costco
No charges against off-duty officer in deadly Costco shooting
Costco sells 72-pound wheel of cheese
‘Disgusting’: Shopper horrified by worm crawling on fish at Costco
Couple creates stunning DIY wedding cake with Costco sheet cakes for under $50
More Costco Headlines
LAPD officer on administrative leave after deadly Corona Costco shooting
Woman found dead in Bakersfield Costco parking lot was likely killed by dogs, authorities say
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Chula Vista Costco
Off-duty cop among those hurt in deadly shooting at Corona Costco
Man wanted for stealing 24 bottles of Hennessy from Costco
Fruit sold at Costco recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Attention mac-and-cheese lovers! Costco is now selling a 27-pound bucket with a 20 year shelf life
Yes folks, Costco is selling a 7-pound tub of Nutella
Couple ties the knot at local Costco 3 years after 1st date at food court
Cotton candy grapes return to stores!