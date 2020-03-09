Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Hidden History
Politics
Primary election results
Traffic
Morning News
Local
National
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Coronavirus
School Closures
Canceled Events
Staying Healthy
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
School districts closed due to coronavirus
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX 5 News at 7 p.m.
coronavirus staying healthy
What to do if there’s a coronavirus case in your neighborhood or apartment building
These websites can help you track down coronavirus supplies
Audio
Walmart to use portions of parking lots for drive-thru coronavirus testing
Video
Scripps Health launches nurse hotline for coronavirus
How to clean the bundle of germs that is your phone
More coronavirus staying healthy Headlines
What people 60 and up need to know about coronavirus
More than 60K people have recovered from coronavirus
Video
Is it allergies, flu or coronavirus? How to tell the difference
Dozens of handwashing stations placed around county
Coronavirus symptoms usually take 5 days to appear, study says
State announces guidelines for schools, events to prevent spread of coronavirus
Video
New CDC guidance says older adults should ‘stay at home as much as possible’ due to coronavirus
31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing spread of coronavirus