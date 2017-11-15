Skip to content
Coronado Bridge
City of Coronado pushes back against SANDAG plan
2 hurt in crash on Coronado Bridge
Bill aims to secure funding for Coronado Bridge suicide barrier
Navy man convicted of fatal bridge crash faces nearly decade in prison
Caltrans crews finish installing suicide-deterrent spikes on Coronado Bridge
More Coronado Bridge Headlines
Jury set to decide fate of driver in deadly plunge from Coronado Bridge
Prosecutor: Sailor was ‘irritated, impaired and impatient’ before deadly crash
Installation of suicide-deterrent spikes on Coronado Bridge begins
Navy man testifies he wasn’t drunk when he crashed off Coronado bridge, killing 4
Suicide-deterrent spikes will soon be installed on Coronado Bridge
Trial begins for sailor in deadly plunge from Coronado Bridge
Rocks smash windshields of cars on Coronado Bridge, injure driver
Quick-thinking trio pulls man from ledge of Coronado Bridge
Funding in question for possible Coronado bridge suicide prevention measures
Coronado Bridge could get new barrier to prevent suicides