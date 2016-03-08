Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Convention Center
Travel and Adventure show takes over convention center
Video
City Council moves to keep convention center expansion off November ballot
Officials approve Convention Center expansion lease agreement
Tax increase is key to convention center expansion deal
Police search for gunman who shot man downtown
More Convention Center Headlines
Convention Center’s new Sails Pavilion lights up the San Diego skyline
Signature campaign begins for convention center expansion initiative
Conventions generated nearly 850K hotel bookings last fiscal year
Iconic white sails coming down at Convention Center
Sails on Convention Center roof to be replaced
City council votes against special election
With special election rejected, what’s next?
Mayor’s convention center plan gets mixed feedback from City Council
Convention Center bookings well ahead of last year
Hotel proposal complicates Convention Center expansion