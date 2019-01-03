Skip to content
Congress
Newt Gingrich, Mike Huckabee endorse Darrell Issa for Congress
Cherokee Nation seeking a representative in Congress
Senate passes massive budget deal, lifts debt ceiling
Congress to vote on $15 minimum wage bill this week
Jon Stewart rips lawmakers for not showing up to 9/11 responders hearing
Social Security won’t be able to pay full benefits by 2035
Trump now says Congress must act to keep southern border open
Nielsen asks Congress for new authorities to deport and detain migrants
Pentagon notifies Congress $1 billion authorized to begin new wall construction
Rep. Dan Crenshaw shows off glass Captain America eye
Proposed bill that would make animal cruelty felony in U.S.
Rep. Scott Peters to seek re-election to Congress instead of running for mayor
Former Trump lawyer Cohen will testify publicly to Congress before prison
Combat veteran lawmaker tweets ‘5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American’ photo from House floor
Nancy Pelosi elected House speaker in new Congress