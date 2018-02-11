Skip to content
College Area
Car crashes into College Area condo complex
Video
Man with dementia found a week after vanishing
Police searching for missing man with dementia
Thief escapes after robbing College Area bank
Woman killed by car in College Area
More College Area Headlines
Former SDSU student arrested for string of fires in College Area
Argument between roommates leads to stabbing, police say
Man struck crossing street near SDSU
Small fire sparks at McDonald’s near SDSU campus
Suspected drunk driver causes multi-car crash seriously injuring woman
Man arrested after brief police pursuit in College Area
Third robbery reported in two weeks near SDSU campus
Hit-and-run leads to chase, second crash in College Area
Man arrested after high-speed police chase through College Area