Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
college admission scandal
Lori Loughlin to stand trial this fall in college admission scandal
Man who paid bribes worth $850K in college admission scandal gets 9 months in prison
Lori Loughlin says government concealed evidence in college admission scandal
Former Solana Beach surfing executive gets 2 months in prison for college admissions scam
USD sued by former applicants over admissions scandal
More college admission scandal Headlines
Parent of USD student admits role in college admission scandal
Actress Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
Del Mar parent, ex-USC coach agree to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty to college admissions scam
Former USD basketball coach named in college admissions scandal