Cold case
Man arrested in serviceman's 1975 murder
Man found guilty in 1987 rape, murder of woman
$50K reward offered for info on cold case slaying
Suspect arrested in 1995 rape series
Man accused of love triangle shooting faces trial after 30 years in hiding
More Cold case Headlines
Police: DNA match IDs killer in 1979 La Jolla murder
Man arrested in California for 1986 cold case murder in Michigan
20 years after boy found dead in church cemetery, new facial reconstruction gives hope
DNA tech leads to arrest in 2006 sword murder
Barbie doll left on grave of 6-year-old rape, murder victim could shed new light on cold case
Search for killer continues 40 years after 15-year-old girl’s murder
Mom says she heard from daughter who vanished in 2013
Man accused of murdering elderly North Park man 18 years ago
Single fingerprint leads to arrest in decades-old murder case
DNA evidence from napkin used to crack 32-year-old cold case