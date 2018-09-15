Skip to content
Cocaine
Man caught smuggling cocaine worth $500K while driving wife, infant
Mexican court says cocaine use is legal — for 2 people
Spanish police arrest cocaine bigwig with drugs hidden under ill-fitting toupee
Child was sitting in car seat with narcotics hidden inside: Border Patrol
Border Patrol seizes nearly $100,000 worth of cocaine
More Cocaine Headlines
$400K in cocaine, heroin found hidden inside SUV
Infant had cocaine in his system when he died, court docs say
Coast Guard offloads seven tons of cocaine in San Diego
Man tells police: ‘These aren’t my socks’ after he’s found with drugs
Ex-MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza gets 3 years in cocaine trafficking case
Feds take grenade launcher from cocaine dealers working in San Diego
Coast Guard offloads $70M worth of cocaine in San Diego
$115K in cocaine found in liquor bottles at JFK International Airport
Mother charged after 5 children test positive for cocaine
13-year-old accused of bringing cocaine-filled balloons to school