Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coast Guard
1,300 pounds of pot found floating near Catalina
Padres host Coast Guard Appreciation Day
Coast Guard releases video of dramatic smuggling bust at sea
15 rescued, 3 feared dead after fishing boat fire
Coast Guard nabs seafaring smugglers with bundles of pot
More Coast Guard Headlines
Abandoned panga sighted near Windansea Beach
Coast Guard crew returns home after leaving $536M of cocaine in San Diego
Coast Guard to offload 36,000 lbs. of cocaine seized from Pacific Ocean
USS Dewey oil spill off San Diego could reach Tijuana
Avid fisherman injured in bizarre boating incident may lose his arm
Coast Guard offloads 18 tons of seized cocaine in San Diego
2 sailors get prison for torching sailboat
25 people rescued from sinking boat off San Clemente Island
Coast Guard rescues boat 12 miles off Point Loma
Coast Guard flies endangered sea turtles to SeaWorld