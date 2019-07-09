Skip to content
climate change
A heat wave in Antarctica melted 20% of an island’s snow in 9 days
Climate change could kill all of Earth’s coral reefs by 2100, scientists warn
Jeff Bezos commits $10B to fight climate change
Antarctica registers its hottest temperature ever recorded
Groups inspired by Greta Thunberg plan Black Friday climate strikes
Climate change roadmap created for coastal areas
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses wildfires in SoCal speech
Local UN chapter hosts panel on climate change
UC San Diego students rally for climate action
Angry Greta Thunberg tells global leaders she ‘will never forgive’ them for failing on climate change
Fires raging at record rate in Amazon rainforest
Scientists bid farewell to the first Icelandic glacier lost to climate change
Climate change driving growth of California wildfires, study says
Scientists warn of dramatic heat increases in new report
Some El Cajon residents unhappy with city’s new climate action plan