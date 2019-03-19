Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
City of San Diego
City starts process to revoke Lime’s permit
City approves regulations on Segway tour businesses
Crews installing new scooter corrals in beach communities
City impounds 2,500 scooters during Comic-Con weekend
Faulconer tweets about frustration over scooters
More City of San Diego Headlines
San Diego awarded $15M in lead paint settlement
Observatory North Park operators agree to pay $90,000 fine
Riders react to first day of new regulations for dockless scooters, bikes
SANDAG hosts final meeting on Orange Bikeway project
Water Board places 10 county agencies on notice to clean up San Diego River
City informs public about ‘smart’ streetlights
City to spend $2M to repair 5 public pool facilities
South Bay residents ‘ecstatic’ Otay Mesa Road project almost done
First workshop held for San Diegans to weigh in on new parks master plan
City to hold tryouts for summer lifeguards