City Heights
Gang member gets 40 years to life for deadly parking lot shooting
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after truck hits him
Video
Police ID woman allegedly shot to death by father of her children
2 men convicted of fatally shooting into a crowd get 99, 100 years in prison
Arson fire extinguished in City Heights
More City Heights Headlines
Streets closed, evacuations ordered for Mid-City gas leak
1 killed in City Heights shooting
Teen stabs man after fight at Jack in the Box
Mid-City school locks down over BB gun shooting
Former teacher pleads guilty to performing lewd act on student
SANDAG hosts final meeting on Orange Bikeway project
Man stabbed in City Heights
Kitchen fire leaves 6 people homeless
Police: Man fights officers after carjacking woman, chase
Police ID murdered City Heights mother