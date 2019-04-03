Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Chula Vista Police Department
Chula Vista drone program nets 130 arrests in 1 year
Police shut down pot dispensary, arrest 3 employees
Chula Vista police host National Night Out for hundreds of residents
Man stabbed to death in Chula Vista
Police investigate killing of homeless man in Chula Vista
More Chula Vista Police Department Headlines
Pursuit of bank robbery suspect ends in crash
$18K worth of tools stolen from construction trailer
Woman surrenders after hours long standoff in Chula Vista
Deadly crash reignites debate over Border Patrol chases
Victim of brutal attack at taco shop speaks out against bullying
Homeless man sentenced for torching South Bay office
Graphic video shows group viciously attack teen at South Bay taco shop
Drones are responding to 911 calls in Chula Vista
Teen arrested after social media threat to South Bay school
Man shot outside restaurant in Chula Vista