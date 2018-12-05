Skip to content
San Diego
CHP
CHP Officer uses ASL to help woman at DMV, pays for her ID
DUI arrests made during Labor Day Weekend checkpoints
CHP makes 20 DUI arrests at start of Labor Day Weekend
Police: Officer’s killer got pulled over for carpool violation, fired 100 rounds
Procession, service honor CHP officer killed in shootout
More CHP Headlines
CHP officer hurt in suspected DUI hit-and-run
Slain CHP officer honored with procession, official tributes
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after leading short police chase
CHP nets 50 arrests in San Diego over Memorial Day weekend
Man faces murder charges in crash that killed CHP veteran
CHP officer killed in crash that shut down freeway in Lake Elsinore
Grapevine reopens after wintry conditions, multiple accidents cause closures
CHP reports fewer holiday weekend DUI arrests, fatalities
CHP makes 57 DUI arrests during Christmas holiday
Firefighters rescue person from SUV in North County big rig crash