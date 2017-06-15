Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Chollas View
Elementary school placed on brief lockdown as police track domestic violence suspect
DUI suspect accused of running red light, killing driver faces judge
Police: Man swings rock, bites cop after trying to torch cousin’s house
Driver killed in crash in Chollas View
Man expected to survive after getting shot 8 times
More Chollas View Headlines
Candle blamed for damaging garage in Chollas View fire
Man stabbed during argument at park
Hit-and-run suspect sought in Chollas View crash
Police search for hit-and-run driver
Truck careens into home after hit-and-run crash