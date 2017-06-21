Skip to content
child molester
East County man pleads guilty to molesting underage girl
Man sentenced to 10 years for molesting minor
Photographer to serve 25 years for molesting teen models
Realtor gets 25-to-life for child molestation and possession of child porn
SoCal babysitter charged with sexually assaulting boys
Realtor convicted of molesting children apologizes
South Bay jiu-jitsu instructor gets 6 years in prison for assaulting girl
Photographer accused of molesting Carlsbad teen is suspected ‘serial sex predator’
Police search for man suspected of harassing, kissing teens at local hospital
South Bay jiu-jitsu instructor denies abusing 14-year-old
Man denies kidnapping, assaulting neighbors’ 3-year-old in Oak Park
Man sentenced for posing as boy online, chatting explicitly with girls
Man arrested after girl finds child pornography on borrowed Apple Watch
Woman accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old after drugging his slushie
Convicted child molester moves next door to victim