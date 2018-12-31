Skip to content
Child abuse
Man accused of child abuse for second time in 2 years
Deputies: Man tied 6-year-old to garage door with dog leash, beat him with hammer
Sheriff: Boy was restrained in bathtub with shackles, dog shock collar before death
Woman says San Diego priest abused her in kindergarten
Toddler tests positive for STD after rape, police say
More Child abuse Headlines
Woman accused of punching 10-year-old girl on school bus
Man suspected of throwing child from 3rd floor Mall of America balcony
Jury finds parents intentionally killed their 6 adopted kids
Two arrested after child reportedly punched in face, left duct-taped to chair overnight
Mother admits to injecting son with her own blood
2 Florida men accused of plotting to groom and rape 3-year-old girl
Couple arrested when routine checkup reveals baby’s injuries
Escondido teacher arrested on suspicion of child abuse
Mom accused of pouring water on sleeping baby’s face as ‘payback’
Sisters accused of beating 3-year-old boy to death for taking cupcake from the kitchen