Chick-fil-A
School declines free Chick-fil-A lunch ‘out of respect to our LGBTQ staff’
South Bay Chick-fil-A team leader saves man’s life on the job
Police looking for owner of ankle monitor left in Chick-fil-A bathroom
Chick-fil-A named America’s favorite, again
Chick-fil-A is testing spicy chicken strips as chain looks to expand menu
More Chick-fil-A Headlines
Loose cow ends up at Chick-fil-a following police chase
Trump serves fast food again at White House sports event
Chick-fil-A announces delivery service, 200K chicken sandwich giveaway
Chick-fil-A exploring new delivery, catering services
Chick-fil-A Family Night raises money for Teddy Bear Drive
Baby born in Chick-Fil-A bathroom gets free meals for life, job offer
Chick-fil-A axes popular product, upset customers take to Twitter
Get free Chick-Fil-A on Cow Appreciation Day
Pickup crashes into Chick-fil-A
New Chick-Fil-A restaurant opens in National City