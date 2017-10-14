Skip to content
Chicano Park
Dozens protest Chicano Park arrests outside downtown jail
Verdict reached in trial of Navy man charged in fatal Coronado Bridge crash
Jury set to decide fate of driver in deadly plunge from Coronado Bridge
Prosecutor: Sailor was ‘irritated, impaired and impatient’ before deadly crash
Navy man testifies he wasn’t drunk when he crashed off Coronado bridge, killing 4
More Chicano Park Headlines
Trial begins for sailor in deadly plunge from Coronado Bridge
‘He destroyed my face’: Man gets prison time for punching officer
City Council approves lease for Chicano Park museum
City council to decide fate of proposed Chicano Park Museum
City Council committee advances Chicano Park museum lease
Demonstrators block Federal Building to protest Trump immigration policies
Man accused of punching cop ordered to stand trial
Man accused of punching police officer faces judge
Officer punched, arrests made at Chicano Park demonstrations
Deadly crash victims remembered at Chicano Park biker rally