Chicago
Man dies trying to save girl swept into Lake Michigan, police say
Would-be muggers unknowingly target Golden Gloves champ
6 injured in Chicago street party shooting
Overwhelmed Chicago hospital temporarily stops accepting patients
R. Kelly arrested by feds on new charges while walking his dog
More Chicago Headlines
Chicago police release body cam footage of Jussie Smollett reporting his attack
Baby dies weeks after being cut from his mother’s womb
The SkyDeck ledge of the Willis Tower cracks under visitors’ feet
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to latest sexual abuse charges
Drug extends life of younger women with advanced breast cancer, study says
Baby cut from his mother’s womb after she was killed opens his eyes for first time
3 charged after pregnant woman strangled, baby cut from her womb: police
Man accused of murdering his wife on their wedding night added to FBI’s Most Wanted list
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to hate crime hoax charges
Aurora mass shooting victim sues state police