Chargers
Philip Rivers 'permanently' relocates to Florida, ESPN reports
Video
Former Charger Shawne Merriman starts Lights Out MMA league
NFL great Drew Brees has big goals for local youth soccer
Nick Novak opens up about AAF experience
Burglars target Antonio Gates’ home while kids were inside: report
More Chargers Headlines
Former Charger releases book for a special cause
Latest ‘Madden’ game says Chargers play in San Diego
Boltman to retire, auction off costume
Best seats at LA’s new football stadium to come with $100,000 license fee
Council members propose turning former Chargers training facility into homeless shelter
FAA denies Dean Spanos’ request to stop banners from flying before Chargers games
ESPN’s Sergio Dipp says he ‘meant no disrespect’ after ‘MNF’ debut gains internet fame
Billboards slamming NFL to go up near LA Chargers stadium
Fight breaks out between Chargers, Rams players at joint practice
LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame