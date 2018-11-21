Skip to content
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Number of vaping-related illnesses increases to 530
153 cases of severe lung disease in 16 states possibly linked to vaping, CDC says
Study shows almost 20% of workers are exposed to secondhand smoke on the job
Parasite found in swimming pools is on the rise, health officials say
Salmonella outbreak linked to fresh papayas from Mexico
Drug extends life of younger women with advanced breast cancer, study says
Flour sold at ALDI recalled after 17 people get sick
This flu season is the longest in a decade, CDC says
E. coli mystery solved: Ground beef is source of outbreak, CDC says
U.S. measles cases at second highest since disease was eliminated in 2000
Contaminated ground beef that made over 400 people ill could still be in your freezer, CDC warns
Recent rains cause spike in mold growth
More than 164,000 pounds of ground turkey recalled; 52 more people sick in deadly salmonella outbreak
E. coli outbreak traced to California farm; some romaine lettuce safe to eat
Watch out for these illnesses tied to recalled foods at Thanksgiving