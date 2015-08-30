Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Celebrity News
The Rock records video for deputy wounded in New Year’s Eve ambush
Videos of Justin Bieber dancing with kids from San Diego surface online
Hugh Jackman saves swimmers from riptide
‘Prison Break’ star responds to body-shaming ‘I was suicidal’
Charlie Sheen’s HIV news spurs record number of Google searches
More Celebrity News Headlines
Tony Hawk tweets about bad flight to Australia
Kanye West says he’s $53M in personal debt
Rapper DMX found lifeless in NY hotel parking lot
Hugh Jackman’s shares post-op skin cancer selfie
Beyonce is coming to San Diego in May
Justin Bieber to bring ‘Purpose’ tour through San Diego
Jason Mraz gets married in historic church
Stay Classy: Will Ferrell-themed bar opens Friday
Garth Brooks returns to San Diego for 2 nights
Bold fashion choices seen on MTV VMA red carpet