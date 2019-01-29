Skip to content
celebrity death
Actor Bill Macy, husband on ‘Maude,’ dies at 97
‘Blade Runner’ actor Rutger Hauer dies at 75
Rip Torn, actor best known for ‘Men in Black’ and ‘The Larry Sanders Show,’ dies at 88
Arte Johnson, ‘Laugh-In’ star, dead at 90
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Beth Chapman dies at 51
Avicii’s last album to be released posthumously in June
Renowned aviator killed in North County ballooning accident
Chico, the canine star of ‘Legally Blonde — The Musical,’ has died
Jed Allan, soap opera legend and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star, dies at 84
Jan-Michael Vincent, star of ‘Airwolf,’ dead at 73
Golden Globe-winner Katherine Helmond, known for ‘Who’s the Boss?,’ dead at 89
Oscar-nominated actor Albert Finney dead at 82
Baseball legend Frank Robinson dies at 83
Soap opera star Kristoff St. John dead at 52
Legendary R&B singer, songwriter James Ingram dead at 66