CBP
311 pounds of meth found hidden in stone cargo
Conditions at crowded Ariz. border facilities violate Constitution, judge rules
Border officer pleads guilty to using excessive force during inspection
222 lbs. of liquid meth found in gas tank
CBP meets with doctors trying to vaccinate detainees but still denies access
More CBP Headlines
Moving truck’s false wall hides 6 people trying to cross border illegally
Local company wins CBP contract for border defense
Smuggling boat intercepted in Carlsbad
2nd secret border official Facebook group shows mocking images
Court blocks deportation, says man was pulled over in North County for no reason
Border officials ID 10-year-old girl who died in US custody
CBP arrests U.S. citizen carrying meth, fentanyl inside her body