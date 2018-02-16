Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
cats
Cats understand their names, they’re probably just ignoring you, study finds
Cat gives birth to ‘incredibly uncommon’ litter of 11 kittens
Over half of stray pets taken in after 4th fireworks still not reclaimed
Humane Society to offer month of pet insurance with adoptions
Where have you heard this before? Lakeside Fire saves cat from tree
More cats Headlines
Family reunited with pet bobcat ‘Capone’ after court battle
30-year-old cat dies after being shot with BB gun
Humane Society encourages residents to adopt adult cats
SoCal shelter seeks owner of ‘Chubbs’ the 29-pound cat
Brought back to life! Kittens saved from IHOP fire
Cat rescued from dryer vent earns the name ‘Maytag’
Pause for free PAWS supplies at Chicano Park
Four brands of dog food recalled over euthanasia drug fears