Carr Fire
Man survived monstrous fire tornado by hiding under bulldozer
Redding firefighter was trapped, killed by 1,000-foot-wide fire tornado
California firefighters begin week on attack
Family returns from Carr Fire evacuation to find Grant the fish happy and well-fed
White House approves disaster relief for deadly NorCal Carr Fire
More Carr Fire Headlines
Officials: Catastrophic Carr Fire in NorCal was sparked by a flat tire
Local firefighters say NorCal fires differ from SoCal
Cat, chicken found ‘huddled together’ as wildfire burns Calif. neighborhood
A wildfire destroyed his home, but in the ashes he found a family heirloom
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri helps feed Carr Fire evacuees, first responders
Carr Fire in NorCal is so hot it’s creating its own weather system
Desperate phone call links man with wife, 2 great-grandkids moments before they died in wildfire
6 dead, 7 missing as Carr Fire envelops 95K acres in NorCal
NorCal wildfire doubles in size, kills missing kids, great-grandmother