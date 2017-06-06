Skip to content
Carmel Valley
Water main break shuts down major intersection
Crews working to repair natural gas leak in Carmel Valley
NFL great Drew Brees has big goals for local youth soccer
Men killed, teen girls hurt jumping off bridge after crash
Carmel Valley’s One Paseo set to open
More Carmel Valley Headlines
Elderly driver crashes truck through playground fence
Police search for armed man who robbed Carmel Valley Everbowl
Crews battle 2 brush fires within 2 miles of each other
Police search for masked men after Carmel Valley break-in attempt
Exotic sports car slams through elementary school gate
Shake Shack to open 2 new restaurants in San Diego
Teen hit while crossing North County street
7 people arrested after teen robbed in Carmel Valley
Thieves steal sentimental jewelry given to homeowner by dying father
Man asking for directions exposed himself to woman, cops say